Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam shows more signs of recovery

By Pham Van   June 9, 2016 | 11:55 am GMT+7

Commonwealth judo silver medalist Stephanie Inglis, who suffered severe head injuries in a motorbike accident in Ha Long, has been able to move her legs by herself, said a post on the SaveSteph campaign fanpage.

Yesterday, Stephanie seemed to be aware of her parents being in the room and trying to communicate with them. She was also able to move her legs without assistance.

Stephanie was able to fully open her eyes and move her face on June 7, after waking from a coma. The family is optimistic about moving her once they are told it’s safe to do so, according to the SaveSteph fanpage.

Stephanie suffered from heavy head injuries when her skirt was caught in motorbike taxi in Ha Long last month. She was working as a voluntary English teacher at that time.

A crowd funding campaign named SaveSteph was set up by her childhood friend to help transfer her from Vietnam to Thailand for treatment as her travel insurance had expired.

Tags: savesteph stephanie inglis scotch judo medallist
 
