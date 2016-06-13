Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam is on her way home

Stephanie Inglis' and her parents is on their way the Scotland. Photo by Facebook/SaveSteph.

Stephanie Inglis and her parents are on their way home after her evacuation team left Thailand yesterday June 12.

They were expected to stop in India, Georgia and Austria before reaching the U.K., said the latest update on the Save Steph Facebook.

BBC News updated today that a spokeswoman for Stephanie Inglis' family, said they were en-route for Edinburgh.

"It is not yet clear which hospital Stephanie, who lives in Dunfermline, will be treated in," said BBC News.

Stephanie went into a coma after her skirt was caught in a motorbike taxi last month in Ha Long, where she was working as a voluntary English teacher.

The sport start outlived her doctor's prognosis, who initially gave her only a one percent chance of survival.

“Today Stephanie was improved enough for her parents to explain what was going to happen, and today during a physio session Stephanie Inglis smiled,” wrote Save Steph Facebook yesterday.

The Facebook page is part of a successful crowd funding campaign named SaveSteph set up by her childhood friend, who helped transfer her from Vietnam to Thailand for proper treatment as her travel insurance had expired. A thank-you note was also attached in the end of the post, written before Stephanie took off to her homeland.

