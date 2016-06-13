VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam is on her way home

By Nhung Nguyen   June 13, 2016 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam is on her way home
Stephanie Inglis' and her parents is on their way the Scotland. Photo by Facebook/SaveSteph.

Commonwealth judo silver medalist Stephanie Inglis, who has been recovering from severe head injuries after a motorbike accident in Ha Long, is returning to Scotland.

Stephanie Inglis and her parents are on their way home after her evacuation team left Thailand yesterday June 12.

They were expected to stop in India, Georgia and Austria before reaching the U.K., said the latest update on the Save Steph Facebook.

BBC News updated today that a spokeswoman for Stephanie Inglis' family, said they were en-route for Edinburgh.

"It is not yet clear which hospital Stephanie, who lives in Dunfermline, will be treated in," said BBC News.

Stephanie went into a coma after her skirt was caught in a motorbike taxi last month in Ha Long, where she was working as a voluntary English teacher.

The sport start outlived her doctor's prognosis, who initially gave her only a one percent chance of survival.

“Today Stephanie was improved enough for her parents to explain what was going to happen, and today during a physio session Stephanie Inglis smiled,” wrote Save Steph Facebook yesterday.

The Facebook page is part of a successful crowd funding campaign named SaveSteph set up by her childhood friend, who helped transfer her from Vietnam to Thailand for proper treatment as her travel insurance had expired. A thank-you note was also attached in the end of the post, written before Stephanie took off to her homeland.

Related news:

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam shows more signs of recovery

Tags: savesteph stephanie inglis scotch judo medallist vietnam
Read more
Vietnam produces indigenous anti-ship missiles

Vietnam produces indigenous anti-ship missiles

Vietnam to reopen north-south railway bridge after historic collapse

Vietnam to reopen north-south railway bridge after historic collapse

PM Phuc encourages American program to continue helping Vietnamese amputees

PM Phuc encourages American program to continue helping Vietnamese amputees

Hot weather likely behind the massive lobster die-off in southern Vietnam

Hot weather likely behind the massive lobster die-off in southern Vietnam

Singapore destroys tons of illegal ivory

Singapore destroys tons of illegal ivory

State officials deliver conflicting conclusions about toxin in 30 tons of fish

State officials deliver conflicting conclusions about toxin in 30 tons of fish

South African arrested in Vietnam for transporting 2 kg of cocaine

South African arrested in Vietnam for transporting 2 kg of cocaine

Vietnam, Laos pledge to consolidate ASEAN solidarity

Vietnam, Laos pledge to consolidate ASEAN solidarity

 
go to top