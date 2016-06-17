The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Russian
Olympics-Russian team in shock over Games doping scandal
A Russian medallist is suspected of testing positive for meldonium, a banned substance that increases blood flow and improves exercise capacity.
Fears of nuclear arms race despite US, Russian pledges
Despite concerns about North Korea, Iran and China, the focus now falls largely on Russia.
Internationally wanted Russian drug dealer arrested in central Vietnam
The woman had been working at a four-star hotel in Nha Trang resort town for nearly three years before being discovered.
July 08, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Nha Trang struggles to return homeless Russian
Authorities have been unable to get in touch with the man's relatives in Vietnam or Russia.
February 13, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Vietnam to add Chinese, Russian to elementary school curriculum
Perplexed and frustrated, parents say the education ministry should do a better job with English teaching first.
September 20, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Free trade between Vietnam and Eurasian economies to open on October 5
Vietnamese products will have better opportunities to penetrate the market of 175 million people.
August 21, 2016 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Russians jailed for Euro 2016 violence, far-right figure expelled
A French court on Thursday jailed three Russian football supporters over Euro 2016 fan unrest while a far-right Russian agitator was thrown out of the country.
June 17, 2016 | 08:47 am GMT+7
