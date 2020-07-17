VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

By Le Nga   July 17, 2020 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive
A medic holds a vial with sample to be tested for the novel coronavirus in Thu Duc District, HCMC on April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A Russian expert in HCMC was confirmed Covid-19 positive Friday, taking the national tally to 382 and active cases remaining at 25.

"Patient 382" is a 64-year-old man who flew from Russia to HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport on Indonesian Airlines flight IO4405 on July 11. He was quarantined on arrival in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

On July 15 he was transferred to the Le Loi Hospital in the province's Vung Tau Town after developing a fever and throat pain. Tests showed he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

The latest patient is part of a group of Russian experts who took the July 11 IO4405 flight. Eight of them were confirmed infected Wednesday.

Also Friday, a 38-year-old man treated for Covid-19 at the Ba Ria General Hospital was confirmed to have recovered. He had been repatriated from Kuwait on June 16.

The 25 active cases are all in stable health, with nine having tested negative at least once.

Over 10,000 people are in isolation in Vietnam – more than 9,000 in quarantine facilities and the rest either in hospitals or their own homes.

The country has recorded no community transmission in over three months.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam confirms first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

Vietnam confirms first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

The only way forward when you're stuck in the middle

The only way forward when you're stuck in the middle

Vietnam tells foreign experts to test for Covid-19 before arriving

Vietnam tells foreign experts to test for Covid-19 before arriving

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Covid-19

coronavirus

Russian

Russian expert

HCMC

Saigon

Ho Chi Minh

Tan Son Nhat

Ba Ria

Vung Tau

 

Read more

PM orders probe into trafficking ring after Covid-19 community transmission

PM orders probe into trafficking ring after Covid-19 community transmission

Coronavirus: 5-year-old girl from Russia is Vietnam's 'patient 417'

Coronavirus: 5-year-old girl from Russia is Vietnam's 'patient 417'

Vietnam confirms first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

Vietnam confirms first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

Vietnam tells foreign experts to test for Covid-19 before arriving

Vietnam tells foreign experts to test for Covid-19 before arriving

Locust swarm from China ravages northern Vietnam bamboo forests, corn fields

Locust swarm from China ravages northern Vietnam bamboo forests, corn fields

Two repatriates from Russia infected with Covid-19

Two repatriates from Russia infected with Covid-19

Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

Da Nang braces for extensive Covid-19 testing

Da Nang braces for extensive Covid-19 testing

 
go to top