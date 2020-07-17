Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

A medic holds a vial with sample to be tested for the novel coronavirus in Thu Duc District, HCMC on April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

"Patient 382" is a 64-year-old man who flew from Russia to HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport on Indonesian Airlines flight IO4405 on July 11. He was quarantined on arrival in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

On July 15 he was transferred to the Le Loi Hospital in the province's Vung Tau Town after developing a fever and throat pain. Tests showed he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

The latest patient is part of a group of Russian experts who took the July 11 IO4405 flight. Eight of them were confirmed infected Wednesday.

Also Friday, a 38-year-old man treated for Covid-19 at the Ba Ria General Hospital was confirmed to have recovered. He had been repatriated from Kuwait on June 16.

The 25 active cases are all in stable health, with nine having tested negative at least once.

Over 10,000 people are in isolation in Vietnam – more than 9,000 in quarantine facilities and the rest either in hospitals or their own homes.

The country has recorded no community transmission in over three months.