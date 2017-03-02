The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese man choked to death by raincoat caught in motorbike wheel
He appears to have lost control of the bike in heavy rain and crashed on a quiet road where there was no-one to help him.
24 exposed to HIV after deadly road crash in Vietnam
Doctors, nurses and residents were trying to rescue people from the collision.
Russian tourist killed in motorbike crash in central Vietnam
His wife, also from Russia, was seriously injured after they collided into a roundabout at around 2 a.m.
March 29, 2017 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Hanoi SUV crashes through chains, flips into ditch
The driver crawled out of the wrecked vehicle without injury.
March 02, 2017 | 02:03 pm GMT+7