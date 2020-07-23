10 years on, Mekong Delta expressway overload poses safety hazard

The 62-km expressway costing VND10 trillion ($431.5 million) opened to traffic in 2010, cut travel time between HCMC and Mekong Delta provinces. After 10 years, it has been seriously downgraded with local authorities blaming the increasing volume of vehicles traveling along the route for its deterioration.

Repair work on some damaged sections of the expressway is expected to start later this month, taking around three months to complete at a cost of VND22 billion ($948,000).