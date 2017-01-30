The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
road accident
At least 44 die in Peru after bus plunges into ravine
Road accidents are common in Peru, where roads are considered unsafe and bus drivers lack training.
Argentine tourist killed in traffic accident in Vietnam
The victim was traveling on motorbike through a mountainous area when the accident took place.
Buckle up or shut up: Vietnam's road safety conundrum
Whose job is it to keep the country’s new drivers safe?
April 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
2 killed, 27 injured in bus crash in northern Vietnam
Traffic accidents remain the leading causes of death among adults in the country.
January 30, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
