At least 44 die in Peru after bus plunges into ravine

Road accidents are common in Peru, where roads are considered unsafe and bus drivers lack training.

Argentine tourist killed in traffic accident in Vietnam

The victim was traveling on motorbike through a mountainous area when the accident took place.

Buckle up or shut up: Vietnam's road safety conundrum

Whose job is it to keep the country’s new drivers safe?
April 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

2 killed, 27 injured in bus crash in northern Vietnam

Traffic accidents remain the leading causes of death among adults in the country.
January 30, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
 
