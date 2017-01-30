VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

2 killed, 27 injured in bus crash in northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   January 30, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
2 killed, 27 injured in bus crash in northern Vietnam
The bus after the crash. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

Traffic accidents remain the leading causes of death among adults in the country.

A deadly accident took place on Monday morning in the northern province of Quang Ninh when a bus crashed into a mountain.

Local authorities said the bus was carrying a group of passengers home from a pilgrimage trip for the Lunar New Year.

Two people were killed and 27 others, including the driver, injured. The dead victims, aged 18 and 36, were from Thai Binh Province, officials said.

The other passengers are receiving treatment. Police are investigating the case.

According to the World Health Organization, road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in Vietnam.

These accidents, most of which involved motorbikes and occurred on national or provincial highways, are largely the result of careless driving and violations of traffic safety rules.

On average, one person dies on Vietnamese streets every hour.

Vietnam is celebrating the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday. Most of the country will go back to work on Thursday.

Related news:

23 Vietnamese killed in traffic accidents on Lunar New Year's Day

In Vietnam, traffic accidents kill more people than pandemic diseases

Tags: road accident crash Quang Ninh Tet
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top