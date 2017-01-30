2 killed, 27 injured in bus crash in northern Vietnam

The bus after the crash. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

A deadly accident took place on Monday morning in the northern province of Quang Ninh when a bus crashed into a mountain.

Local authorities said the bus was carrying a group of passengers home from a pilgrimage trip for the Lunar New Year.

Two people were killed and 27 others, including the driver, injured. The dead victims, aged 18 and 36, were from Thai Binh Province, officials said.

The other passengers are receiving treatment. Police are investigating the case.

According to the World Health Organization, road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in Vietnam.

These accidents, most of which involved motorbikes and occurred on national or provincial highways, are largely the result of careless driving and violations of traffic safety rules.

On average, one person dies on Vietnamese streets every hour.

Vietnam is celebrating the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday. Most of the country will go back to work on Thursday.

Related news:

> 23 Vietnamese killed in traffic accidents on Lunar New Year's Day

> In Vietnam, traffic accidents kill more people than pandemic diseases