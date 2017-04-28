VnExpress International
Argentine tourist killed in traffic accident in Vietnam

By VnExpress   April 28, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7
A scene of the fatal accident in Tuyen Quang Province. Photo courtesy of Giao Thong Newspaper

The victim was traveling on motorbike through a mountainous area when the accident took place.

An Argentine traveler has been killed earlier this week in a road accident in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, the provincial authority said.

Marcelo Humberto Verzenassi, 32, was on his way from Tuyen Quang to the neighboring province of Bac Kan on Tuesday when his motorbike collided with a vehicle driven by a Vietnamese, VietnamPlus reported, citing a letter from Tuyen Quang's External Affairs Department notifying the Argentina embassy in Vietnam of the death.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police newspaper said the vehicle was a flatbed truck carrying a bulldozer.

The case took place on National Highway 279 in Na Hang District, some 200 km (124 miles) northwest of Hanoi, it said, adding that the body was being kept at Tuyen Quang.

More than 2,100 people died in more than 4,800 traffic accidents across Vietnam between January 1 and March 15, down 3.6 percent in terms of casualties from a year ago, based on government data. To put things in perspective, an average 23 people were killed on the road every day in the first quarter of this year.

