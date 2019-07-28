Kong Chro Town police in the Central Highlands province was informed of a speeding 12-seat car carrying timber about 6 km away, so they used their vehicle and two small trucks to block the road.

A video recorded at the scene shows the car showing no sign of slowing down and hitting a vehicle in the way, throwing a policeman standing behind it to the other side of the street.

Car crashes into police vehicle blocking road, officer seriously injured Video cảnh sát giao thông bị tông (gửi lại)

The police officer, captain Nguyen Hoang Nha, lay motionless on the grass. The car flipped over after the crash, and the policemen arrested its three occupants.

The driver, Nguyen Thanh Hung, 33, tested positive for banned substances. The other two in the car are Pham Minh Sang, 27, and an unnamed boy, 15. The timber found in the car had no documentation.

Traffic violators ignoring police orders and injuring them is not an isolated incident in Vietnam.

Earlier this month, a policeman trying to stop a 16-year-old teenager speeding and not wearing a helmet was hit and injured badly in Hai Phong City, northern Vietnam.

Lieutenant Nguyen Trong Quy was admitted to the hospital with a broken neck and spine and the boy, Do Van Thang, was arrested.

Lieutenant Nguyen Trong Quy was hit by a motorbike driver while attempting to stop him on July 9, 2019. Screenshot from a video of the scene acquired by VnExpress.

In May, a 20-year-old motorbike driver with no helmet crashed into a Hanoi police officer trying to stop him. The police office lost his consciousness and was hospitalized with a fractured thigh bone. The driver was arrested soon after.