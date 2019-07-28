VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Car crashes into police vehicle blocking road, officer seriously injured

By Tran Hoa   July 28, 2019 | 03:58 pm GMT+7

A driver high on drugs crashed into a police vehicle in Gia Lai Province on Saturday as they attempt to stop him, seriously injuring one officer.

Kong Chro Town police in the Central Highlands province was informed of a speeding 12-seat car carrying timber about 6 km away, so they used their vehicle and two small trucks to block the road.

A video recorded at the scene shows the car showing no sign of slowing down and hitting a vehicle in the way, throwing a policeman standing behind it to the other side of the street.

Video cảnh sát giao thông bị tông (gửi lại)
 
 

Car crashes into police vehicle blocking road, officer seriously injured

The police officer, captain Nguyen Hoang Nha, lay motionless on the grass. The car flipped over after the crash, and the policemen arrested its three occupants.

The driver, Nguyen Thanh Hung, 33, tested positive for banned substances. The other two in the car are Pham Minh Sang, 27, and an unnamed boy, 15. The timber found in the car had no documentation.

Traffic violators ignoring police orders and injuring them is not an isolated incident in Vietnam.

Earlier this month, a policeman trying to stop a 16-year-old teenager speeding and not wearing a helmet was hit and injured badly in Hai Phong City, northern Vietnam.

Lieutenant Nguyen Trong Quy was admitted to the hospital with a broken neck and spine and the boy, Do Van Thang, was arrested. 

Lieutenant Nguyen Trong Quy was hit by a motorbike driver while attempting to stop him. He was admitted to the hospital with a broken neck spine and the boy Do Van Thang was arrested on July 9, 2019. Screenshot from the video of the scene acquired by VnExpress.

Lieutenant Nguyen Trong Quy was hit by a motorbike driver while attempting to stop him on July 9, 2019. Screenshot from a video of the scene acquired by VnExpress.

In May, a 20-year-old motorbike driver with no helmet crashed into a Hanoi police officer trying to stop him. The police office lost his consciousness and was hospitalized with a fractured thigh bone. The driver was arrested soon after.

Related News:
Tags: crash into police police crash road accident Gia Lai Province Central Highlands
 
Read more
Southern Saigon residents suffer headaches from landfill stench

Southern Saigon residents suffer headaches from landfill stench

Two killed, two injured in northern Vietnam road accident

Two killed, two injured in northern Vietnam road accident

US reiterates call for China to stop South China Sea bullying tactics

US reiterates call for China to stop South China Sea bullying tactics

Few passengers, mounting losses, but Vietnam train route remains on track

Few passengers, mounting losses, but Vietnam train route remains on track

Japanese Coast Guard vessel berths in central Vietnam port

Japanese Coast Guard vessel berths in central Vietnam port

HCMC-Can Tho high speed train to cost $10 billion

HCMC-Can Tho high speed train to cost $10 billion

Speed limit lowered on highway after series of deadly accidents

Speed limit lowered on highway after series of deadly accidents

 
go to top