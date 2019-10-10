VnExpress International
Vietnam beat Malaysia in World Cup qualification

By Nguyen My    OCT. 10, 2019

Vietnam earned 1-0 victory against Malaysia in their second qualification match for 2022 World Cup in Hanoi Thursday.

Playing on home turf, Vietnam took many solid shots against Malaysia's goal. Their efforts were rewarded in the 40th minute when Nguyen Quang Hai took a fine pass from captain Que Ngoc Hai and scored from a tight corner.

Quang Hai's shot found the net earlier but it was ruled offside.

Malaysia launched many attacks that failed to go past goalie Dang Van Lam.

Vietnam had a goalless draw playing Thailand in their first qualification match last month, thus Thursday win was a big relief for fans.

Their next game will be against Indonesia on October 15, also in Hanoi.

