Vietnam beat Malaysia in World Cup qualification

Vietnam picked up their first win in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers Thursday by beating Malaysia 1-0.

Playing on home turf, Vietnam took many solid shots against Malaysia's goal. Their efforts were rewarded in the 40th minute when Nguyen Quang Hai took a fine pass from captain Que Ngoc Hai and scored from a tight corner.

Quang Hai's shot found the net earlier but it was ruled offside.

Malaysia launched many attacks that failed to go past goalie Dang Van Lam.

Vietnam had a goalless draw playing Thailand in their first qualification match last month, thus Thursday win was a big relief for fans.

Their next game will be against Indonesia on October 15, also in Hanoi.