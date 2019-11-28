As in their previous match, Vietnam scored half a dozen goals. Linh’s hat-trick was supplemented with a goal each from Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Trong Hoang and Nguyen Quang Hai.

Vietnam scored very early in the 2nd minute and the team kept looking for goals until the end, with their last one coming right before the final whistle.

Dominating the game throughout, a moment of distraction allowed Laos to score a solitary consolation goal.

SEA Games: Vietnam continues impressive run, beating Laos 6-1

On Monday, Vietnam had thrashed Brunei 6-0 in their first match of the tournament.

Vietnam will play other teams in Group B, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, next month.

Their next game against Indonesia will be reported live from 7 p.m. Sunday, Hanoi time.