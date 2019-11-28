VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football
 

SEA Games: Vietnam continues impressive run, beating Laos 6-1

By Minh Nga    NOV. 28, 2019

Nguyen Tien Linh's hat-trick stood out as Vietnamese men posted their second straight facile win in SEA Games football Thursday, beating Laos 6-1.

As in their previous match, Vietnam scored half a dozen goals. Linh’s hat-trick was supplemented with a goal each from Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Trong Hoang and Nguyen Quang Hai.

Vietnam scored very early in the 2nd minute and the team kept looking for goals until the end, with their last one coming right before the final whistle.

Dominating the game throughout, a moment of distraction allowed Laos to score a solitary consolation goal.

Vietnam 6-1 Laos

On Monday, Vietnam had thrashed Brunei 6-0 in their first match of the tournament.

Vietnam will play other teams in Group B, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, next month.

Their next game against Indonesia will be reported live from 7 p.m. Sunday, Hanoi time. 

2019 SEA Games

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam football Vietnam SEA Games SEA Games 2019 Vietnam SEA Games 30 Vietnam
 
go to top