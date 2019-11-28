VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

SEA Games: Laos goal irks Vietnam coach despite handsome win

By Lam Thoa   November 28, 2019 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
SEA Games: Laos goal irks Vietnam coach despite handsome win
Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc tries to score a goal in a 2019 SEA Games men's football match in Manila, the Philippines, November 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

South Korean coach Park Hang-seo was happy with Vietnam’s 6-1 win, but dissatisfied with the way Laos was allowed to score a goal.

"It’s the second match, and we won again. First, I would like to congratulate my players on the match’s result," Park said at a post-match press meet in Manila, the Philippines, Thursday.

However, he said he did not understand the need for making an error that Laos took advantage of to score a goal, despite being prepared for similar situations.

"My players and I would have to seriously review that loss," he said.

On why he let striker Nguyen Tien Linh, midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, defender Doan Van Hau and midfielder Do Hung Dung into the main roster for the match, Park said he wanted the players to be ready and to get into the best state of mind before the next match against Indonesia, which was "very important."

Regarding hat-trick score Tien Linh, Park said he hoped Linh would continue to perform well and score more goals in future matches.

"We only have two days off, so the team needs to rest and recover as much as they can. The match against Indonesia is very important and we have to select the 11 best players [to play the match]," Park said.

"Vietnam played better and was a worthy victor," said Laos’s Singaporean coach Varadaraju Sundramoorthy.

"[Laos’s] defensive lineup had made mistakes, which led to an early loss and everything got more difficult. Everyone knows that Vietnam is very strong. Yet my players made too many personal mistakes," he said.

Vietnam’s victory on Thursday was their second successive win at the 2019 SEA Games. They will play other teams of Group B, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, next month.

Their next game against Indonesia will be reported live from 7 p.m. Sunday, Hanoi time.

2019 SEA Games

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Laos football soccer SEA Games Philippines Manila sport Park Hang-seo
 
Read more
SEA Games: Vietnam displays grit to beat Indonesia

SEA Games: Vietnam displays grit to beat Indonesia

Vietnam pull way ahead of Thailand after World Cup qualifiers success

Vietnam pull way ahead of Thailand after World Cup qualifiers success

Vietnam women advance to SEA Games semifinals after beating Indonesia

Vietnam women advance to SEA Games semifinals after beating Indonesia

SEA Games: Vietnam continues impressive run, beating Laos 6-1

SEA Games: Vietnam continues impressive run, beating Laos 6-1

SEA Games: Vietnam held to a draw by Thailand in women's football

SEA Games: Vietnam held to a draw by Thailand in women's football

Vietnam ‘lucky’ in 6-0 thrashing of Brunei: coach

Vietnam ‘lucky’ in 6-0 thrashing of Brunei: coach

Vietnam start SEA Games with 6-0 thrashing of Brunei

Vietnam start SEA Games with 6-0 thrashing of Brunei

 
go to top