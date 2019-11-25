Vietnam ‘lucky’ in 6-0 thrashing of Brunei: coach

Coach Park Hang-seo speaks at a press conference after Vietnam's first men's football match at the 2019 SEA Games, against Brunei on November 25, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

"We are lucky today," Park said at a press conference after the first match of the Vietnamese men's football team at the 2019 SEA Games. The match against Brunei was played Monday afternoon at the Binan Stadium in Laguna, southeast of Metro Manila.

"My wards played hard in this match, but we have to try more to do better in each match.

"This is only the first match, and I cannot be satisfied or happy with anything, and my wards too," Park said.

"The team still has many matches waiting for them because the SEA Games is a long tournament."

Park said he did not want the team to be too happy with the win.

"The fact that I had many key players on the substitute bench is part of my calculations for the long journey ahead," he added.

Coach Aminuddin Jumat of the Brunei team said at the post match press conference, "In the first half we tried to keep the ball but failed because Vietnam was too strong."

"Brunei lost but the players tried hard and followed their tactics. We will try to improve in the next match," Aminuddin added.

The big victory earned Vietnam their first three points at the tournament, where they aim to win the gold medal.

Despite some problems with the artificial turf of Banin Stadium, Vietnam launched relentless attacks against Brunei, giving their defense almost no rest.

Striker Ha Duc Chinh completed a hat-trick in 40 minutes, two with headers and another from a close-range shot.

Trieu Viet Hung scored the fourth goal from an easy tap-in and Nguyen Thanh Chung headed in the fifth goal. Nguyen Trong Hung completed Vietnam's 6-0 score with a left footer.

Trong Hung takes a successful shot despite the surrounding opponents. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Vietnam will play Laos on Thursday and Indonesia on Sunday.

The men's football competition at this year's SEA Games, or SEA Games 30, will take place from November 25 to December 10.