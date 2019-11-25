Vietnam start SEA Games with 6-0 thrashing over Brunei

The first men's football match at SEA Games 30 was entirely in Vietnam's control.

Despite some problems with the artificial turf of Banin Stadium, Vietnam launched repeated attacks against Brunei, givin their defense almost no rest.

Striker Ha Duc Chinh completed his hattrick in 40 minutes, two with headers and the other from a close-range shot.

Trieu Viet Hung scored the fourth goal from an easy tap-in thanks to beautiful buildup by his teammates. Nguyen Thanh Chung headed in for the fifth goal while Nguyen Trong Hung completed Vietnam's 6-0 lead with a left-footed shot.

The big victory earned Vietnam's their first three points at the tournament, where they aim to win gold.

Vietnam will play Laos on Thursday and Indonesia on Sunday.