VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football
 

Vietnam start SEA Games with 6-0 thrashing over Brunei

By Nguyen My    NOV. 25, 2019

Vietnam had a perfect start at SEA Games 30, earning their first three points against Brunei Monday.

The first men's football match at SEA Games 30 was entirely in Vietnam's control.

Despite some problems with the artificial turf of Banin Stadium, Vietnam launched repeated attacks against Brunei, givin their defense almost no rest.

Striker Ha Duc Chinh completed his hattrick in 40 minutes, two with headers and the other from a close-range shot. 

Trieu Viet Hung scored the fourth goal from an easy tap-in thanks to beautiful buildup by his teammates. Nguyen Thanh Chung headed in for the fifth goal while Nguyen Trong Hung completed Vietnam's 6-0 lead with a left-footed shot.

The big victory earned Vietnam's their first three points at the tournament, where they aim to win gold.

Vietnam will play Laos on Thursday and Indonesia on Sunday.

SEA Games 2019

Speedy recovery helps Vietnamese defender play at SEA Games 30

Speedy recovery helps Vietnamese defender play at SEA Games 30

SEA Games 30: 200+ Vietnamese delegates to pay their own way

SEA Games 30: 200+ Vietnamese delegates to pay their own way

Vietnam grouped with champions Thailand at SEA Games men's football

Vietnam grouped with champions Thailand at SEA Games men's football

See more
Tags: Vietnam SEA Games football Brunei U22 sports
 
go to top