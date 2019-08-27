Hanoi advance to AFC Cup interzone finals

Hanoi FC had a tie game against Turkmen Altyn Asyr on Tuesday, securing a 5-4 win on aggregate and a spot in the AFC Cup interzone finals.

They are the first Vietnamese club to make it thus far in the tournament.

Captain Nguyen Van Quyet scored both of their goals, from a smooth tap-in in the 15th minute and a header in the 51st minute.

Altyn Asyr equalized both times from penalties after Hanoi players committed fouls.

The first leg of the interzone finals will be held on September 25, and the second leg October 2.