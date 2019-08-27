Hanoi advance to AFC Cup interzone finals

VnExpress International
By Staff reporters    AUG. 27, 2019

Hanoi FC will play in the AFC Cup interzone finals for the first time after defeating Turkmen Altyn Asyr 5-4 on aggregate.

They are the first Vietnamese club to make it thus far in the tournament.

Captain Nguyen Van Quyet scored both of their goals, from a smooth tap-in in the 15th minute and a header in the 51st minute.

Altyn Asyr equalized both times from penalties after Hanoi players committed fouls.

The first leg of the interzone finals will be held on September 25, and the second leg October 2.

