AFC Cup: Hanoi FC beat Binh Duong in first leg of ASEAN zone final

Hanoi FC were awarded a penalty after a player was fouled in the 33rd minute, and its captain Nguyen Van Quyet managed to score the only goal for the game.

He missed it at first but rushed in for a rebound.

The national champions had several powerful shots during the rest of the game but Binh Duong's brilliant defense prevented them from turning any into goals.

The first AFC Cup zonal final between two Vietnamese clubs was undermined by rain, which affected the players' accuracy.

The teams will meet again for the second leg next week in Hanoi.