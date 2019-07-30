VnExpress International
V. League schedule change to facilitate Vietnam’s World Cup campaign

By Dong Huyen   July 30, 2019 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Coach Park Hang-seo will have 10 days to prepare Vietnam for their first game at the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, against Thailand. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The Vietnam Football Federation has decided to delay a V. League round by two weeks to give the national men’s team more time to prepare for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The VFF discussed the issue last week with V. League 2019 organizers and decided to move round 23 games to September 15.

The round was originally planned on August 30, 31 and September 1, leaving the players just three days to train and prepare for their first World Cup qualification game – an away match against Thailand.

The national team will gather on August 26, one day after round 22 of V. League, and get 10 days to get ready for the Thailand clash.

The location for the game is still unclear as the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok is under maintenance for the U23 Asian Cup that will take place in January 2020.

In the second round of the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifiers, Vietnam are placed in group G with UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Vietnam will play their first game away on September 5 against Thailand then clash with Malaysia at home on October 10. Five days later they will play in Indonesia. In November, Vietnam will play at home against the UAE and Thailand.

The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to the third round and also automatically qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China.

