Six notable players in AFC Cup ASEAN zone final

Nguyen Van Quyet (Hanoi FC)

The captain of Hanoi FC is only 28, but widely considered a veteran with full of experiences. He scored 100 goals in 190 appearances with Hanoi FC in eight years.

He made his AFC Cup debut in 2011, at 20, and already showed his maturity.

With key striker Ganiyu Oseni sitting out due to injuries, Quyet is expected to guide the team in their AFC Cup zone final. He scored the decisive goal that helped Hanoi FC win 2-1 against Filipino Ceres Negros at the semifinals’ second leg.

Wander Luiz (Becamex Binh Duong)

Luiz is the goal machine of Binh Duong at AFC Cup this year. Aside of his five goals at important games, the Brazilian forward has won 43 aerial duels and six successful tackles which help the defense tremendously. Luiz scored in both legs of the semifinals against Indonesia’s PSM Makassar and brought Binh Duong to the final.

Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC)

The Vietnamese Golden Ball 2018 winner is the most valuable player of Vietnamese football at the moment. The midfielder is the soul of Vietnam in every big tournament in 2018 and Asian Cup 2019, where the national team reached the quarterfinals.

Hai is the assist king at AFC Cup 2019 with four successul assists. He also created 12 chances for his teammates. He is expected to recreate the image of a midfield maestro like he did when playing for the national team.

To Van Vu (Becamex Binh Duong)

Vu is a very versatile midfielder of Becamex Binh Duong. He can score, assist, take free kicks and defend like a true defender. With or without the ball, Vu is always active on the field.

The 25-year-old box to box midfielder is an irreplaceable piece of Binh Duong in their AFC Cup 2019 campaign. Although this is the first time that Vu plays in a continental tournament, he has proved himself to be better under pressure.

Doan Van Hau (Hanoi FC)

Hau is another key player of the national team. The 20-year-old has played more than any player in Hanoi FC this season with a total playing time of 630 minutes. He also won the most aerial duels in the team with 39 times.

Excellent in defense but Hau still needs to improve his attacking skill as a full back. He doesn’t create many chances or making many crosses into the box, which can affect the power on the left flank of Hanoi FC.

Ho Tan Tai (Becamex Binh Duong)

If Hanoi have Doan Van Hau as their best full back, Binh Duong have Tai. The trustworthy right back made the most tackles (eight times) and most clearances (13 times) for Binh Duong in AFC Cup 2019. He has played 537 minutes for Binh Duong this season. Tai is expected to lock up the key players of Hanoi FC, Van Quyet and Quang Hai.

The match will kick of at 5 p.m., July 31, in Go Dau Stadium in the southern Binh Duong Province, and will be reported live.

Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.