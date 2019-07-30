VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

AFC Cup: Full house expected as Vietnamese clubs clash in ASEAN zone final

By Hoang Nguyen   July 30, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
AFC Cup: Full house expected as Vietnamese clubs clash in ASEAN zone final
Nguyen Anh Duc (L) of Becamex Binh Duong and Nguyen Quang Hai of Hanoi FC will go head to head in the AFC Cup ASEAN zonal final on July 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Asian Football Confederation.

Tickets for AFC Cup’s ASEAN zone final featuring an all Vietnam cast on Wednesday night have been sold out, stadium managers say.

The game will be played at the Go Dau Stadium in Binh Duong Province neighboring HCMC, which can accommodate 20,000 fans.

Stadium mangers said Monday that all the A class tickets have been sold out and they expect that there will be no seats left empty when the match gets underway Wednesday.

An A class ticket costs VND50,000 ($2.16), B class VND30,000 and C-D classes VND20,000. Tickets are sold from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. on weekdays at the stadium.

The match is keenly awaited as it will be a showdown between two Vietnamese clubs that have bested 12 other teams to make it to the final.

The winner of the AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal final will win $100,000 and a slot in the AFC Cup continental final with the West Asian Zone champion. The title winner will win the AFC Cup trophy and another $100,000 from Asian Football Confederation.

Hanoi FC and Binh Duong clashed earlier in V. League 1 this year at the same Go Dau Stadium. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The first leg of AFC Cup ASEAN zonal final will kick off at 5 p.m. on July 31 and the second leg at 6 p.m., August 7 at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

Between these two matches, the teams will meet on Saturday, August 3, in a V. League match.

Related News:

AFC Cup

Becamex Binh Duong reach AFC Cup zonal final on away goal

Becamex Binh Duong reach AFC Cup zonal final on away goal

Vietnam club advance to AFC Cup zonal final

Vietnam club advance to AFC Cup zonal final

10-man Becamex Binh Duong beat Indonesian club in AFC Cup semi-final

10-man Becamex Binh Duong beat Indonesian club in AFC Cup semi-final

See more
Tags: AFC Cup final tickets Vietnam V. League Hanoi FC Becamex Binh Duong
 
Read more
Vietnam’s Lan becomes FIFA elite referee

Vietnam’s Lan becomes FIFA elite referee

Vietnam slip one place in world football ranking

Vietnam slip one place in world football ranking

Footballer Cong Phuong rules social media in Vietnam in June

Footballer Cong Phuong rules social media in Vietnam in June

World Cup qualifiers: Opponents wary of rapidly improving Vietnam

World Cup qualifiers: Opponents wary of rapidly improving Vietnam

Vietnam Football Federation fined for failure to report friendlies

Vietnam Football Federation fined for failure to report friendlies

Vietnam to clash familiar opponents in World Cup 2022 qualification round

Vietnam to clash familiar opponents in World Cup 2022 qualification round

Vietnamese to chair Asian Football Confederation's Competitions Committee

Vietnamese to chair Asian Football Confederation's Competitions Committee

 
go to top