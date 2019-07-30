AFC Cup: Full house expected as Vietnamese clubs clash in ASEAN zone final

Nguyen Anh Duc (L) of Becamex Binh Duong and Nguyen Quang Hai of Hanoi FC will go head to head in the AFC Cup ASEAN zonal final on July 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Asian Football Confederation.

The game will be played at the Go Dau Stadium in Binh Duong Province neighboring HCMC, which can accommodate 20,000 fans.

Stadium mangers said Monday that all the A class tickets have been sold out and they expect that there will be no seats left empty when the match gets underway Wednesday.

An A class ticket costs VND50,000 ($2.16), B class VND30,000 and C-D classes VND20,000. Tickets are sold from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. on weekdays at the stadium.

The match is keenly awaited as it will be a showdown between two Vietnamese clubs that have bested 12 other teams to make it to the final.

The winner of the AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal final will win $100,000 and a slot in the AFC Cup continental final with the West Asian Zone champion. The title winner will win the AFC Cup trophy and another $100,000 from Asian Football Confederation.

Hanoi FC and Binh Duong clashed earlier in V. League 1 this year at the same Go Dau Stadium. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The first leg of AFC Cup ASEAN zonal final will kick off at 5 p.m. on July 31 and the second leg at 6 p.m., August 7 at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

Between these two matches, the teams will meet on Saturday, August 3, in a V. League match.