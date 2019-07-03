Hanoi FC, Becamex Binh Duong face test of stamina

Do Duy Manh, a national team player and Hanoi FC player, will have a tough run with the club from July 4 to August 10. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Football Club.

They will kick off with the quarterfinals of the National Cup on July 4.

Then they will play a V. League 1 match on July 8. All teams have to play five games, from rounds 14 to 18, in July.

Binh Duong and Hanoi will play the last of those matches on July 26. Then, on July 31, they will play the big game: the first leg of the AFC Cup ASEAN zonal final.

Three days later they will square off again in a league match and then the second leg of the AFC Cup on August 7.

With little time to recover they will play the next league match.

That is an average of one game less than every four days.

It is going to be a huge challenge for all the players, especially national players like Nguyen Quang Hai, Do Duy Manh, Doan Van Hau, Do Hung Dung (Hanoi FC), and Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong), who have been playing a lot since the start of the year.