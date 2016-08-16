The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
public security
Saigon to install cameras to enhance security in central parks
People have been shooting drugs, cooking, showering and sleeping in parks outside Ben Thanh Market and the Independence Palace.
Da Lat restaurant suspended for 7 days for beating customer unconscious
One of the eatery's employees has also been fined $110 for assaulting the Vietnamese American tourist.
American national knocked out after food complaints at Vietnam restaurant
Arguments over food quality at a Da Lat restaurant escalated into violence and left at least one female tourist beaten unconscious.
March 08, 2018 | 09:32 pm GMT+7
Florida governor proposes new gun sale limits after school shooting
Rick Scott, an ally of the US gun lobby, said work will be done to raise the minimum legal age for buying any gun in Florida from 18 to 21.
February 24, 2018 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese father beats doctors after being banned from filming wife giving birth
The husband and a gang of 10 assaulted two doctors who had successfully delivered his baby.
February 22, 2018 | 11:52 am GMT+7
5 found dead in suspected murder in Saigon house
A couple and their three children were found dead around the house, their bodies decomposing.
February 15, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam conducts disaster drills off northern coast
Around 2,000 officers took part to prepare for natural disasters in Quang Ninh Province.
September 12, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7
More power for police? Proposal meets opposition in Vietnam's parliament
Amendments to the public security law involving guns and bodyguards have leaders divided.
August 16, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7