VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

American expat trapped overnight in Saigon River rescued

By Ha An   May 2, 2020 | 08:42 pm GMT+7
American expat trapped overnight in Saigon River rescued
Paul Gardiner Kehey (L) is rescued by border guards from the Saigon River, HCMC, May 2, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Thang.

An American man was rescued from the Saigon River Saturday by the municipal border guard force after residents alerted them to his plight.

At around 6 a.m. Saturday, border guards on patrol, alerted by local residents, rescued Paul Gardiner Kehey, 60, trapped under a pier at the Bach Dang Wharf.

Kehey told the official that he has been a Saigon resident for 15 years and that he worked as a lecturer at the Banking University of HCMC.

On Friday night, after having a few drinks with his friends, Kehey was driving home on his motorbike when he was waylaid by three strangers who mugged him, took his passport, house keys, and a wallet with around VND3 million ($130.66) in cash. The robbery happened on Dong Khoi Street in District 1, Kehey told his rescuers.

Kehey also said he gave chase to the robbers until the Bach Dang Wharf from where they threw his passport into the Saigon River.

The American man jumped into the river in an attempt to retrieve his passport, but was trapped under the pier overnight, he said.

Kehey was given medical assistance and food before being admitted to the Cho Ray Hospital in District 5 for further monitoring. He is in stable health now, doctors said.

A police officer in District 1 told VnExpress that his unit has taken his testimony and is investigating the case further, collecting information from locals as well as cameras in surrounding areas to verify the American’s account.

HCMC’s crime rate increased by 10 percent in the first quarter compared to a year ago, with authorities blaming it on the Covid-19 outbreak. Empty streets and the economic hardship caused by the pandemic have caused the surge in crime, especially robberies, the authorities said.

Related News:
Tags: American man robbery crime rate Saigon River Americans in Vietnam foreigners in Vietnam foreigners in Saigon rescue forces public security street crimes
 
Read more
Vietnam ends 16th day without Covid-19 community transmission

Vietnam ends 16th day without Covid-19 community transmission

US adds $5 million to Covid-19 assistance for Vietnam

US adds $5 million to Covid-19 assistance for Vietnam

Two foreigners are Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 relapses

Two foreigners are Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 relapses

Vietnam repatriates 276 citizens from Canada

Vietnam repatriates 276 citizens from Canada

Vietnamese see progress in fight against corruption, grand and petty

Vietnamese see progress in fight against corruption, grand and petty

Vietnam stays Covid-19 clear for eighth straight day

Vietnam stays Covid-19 clear for eighth straight day

Masked robbers rob gold shop in Saigon

Masked robbers rob gold shop in Saigon

Traumatized American war veteran finds a healing touch in Vietnam

Traumatized American war veteran finds a healing touch in Vietnam

 
go to top