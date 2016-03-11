VnExpress International
Hundreds protest against polluting steel factories in central Vietnam

‘You must either move the plants, or move us.’

China holds public trial for labor protestors

A Chinese court held an outdoor trial for eight migrant workers protesting against unpaid wages to "educate the ...

Provincial authorities say Thanh Hoa protests sparked by misunderstanding

Thanh Hoa province officials yesterday reported to the central government on the week-long public outcry against a major tourism development along Sam Son beach.
March 15, 2016 | 08:34 pm GMT+7
 
