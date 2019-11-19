VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam brings 40 students home as violence worsens in Hong Kong

By Nguyen Quy   November 19, 2019 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Vietnam brings 40 students home as violence worsens in Hong Kong
Police detain protesters who attempt to leave the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 18, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Tyrone Siu.

The Vietnamese consulate general in Hong Kong has helped bring 40 students home amid escalating violence at universities there.

Ten Vietnamese students and a few lecturers remain in safe areas in Hong Kong, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release on Monday.

The foreign ministry has instructed the consulate to keep a close eye on the situation and in contact with local authorities and Vietnamese citizens to protect the latter in case of necessity.

Several universities in Hong Kong have announced a premature closure to the first semester or switched to teaching online.

Protesters shot arrows and lobbed petrol bombs at police as fresh violence erupted at many universities in the territory, Reuters reported.

Amid the escalating violence, the Vietnamese students had been seeking help from the consulate to return home, the foreign ministry said.

Around 180,000 foreign students are in universities in Hong Kong, including 50 Vietnamese.

The protests began in March but snowballed in June as many people opposed an extradition bill which would have allowed defendants charged with serious crimes to be sent for trial abroad, including to courts in mainland China.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam formally withdrew the bill, but protesters are also calling for her to stand down.

Related News:
Tags: Hong Kong protests Vietnamese students Carrie Lam violence Hong Kong universities
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top