VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hundreds protest against polluting steel factories in central Vietnam

By Ngoc Truong   February 28, 2018 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Hundreds protest against polluting steel factories in central Vietnam
An open dump site for slag next to two steel factories in Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

‘You must either move the plants, or move us.’

Hundreds of people have been protesting outside two factories in Da Nang since Monday night demanding authorities fulfill their promise to relocate people from the polluted area.

“We have to live with constant stinking and dusty air, and it's making us sick,” Nguyen Van Tien, a 32-year-old local, said, prompting his neighbors to burst out with similar complaints.

The people of Van Duong 2 Village in Hoa Vang District said they have been living with pollution from the Dana Y and Dana Uc steel factories for more than 10 years, even though authorities had promised to relocate them.

Many villagers now suffer from cancer and respiratory diseases which they blame on air and water pollution from the plants. They said the discharge from the plants, including an open landfill where hundreds of tons of slag are dumped at a time, has also damaged their crops.

“You must either move the plants, or move us,” said Phan Muoi, a local.

People gather to protest two polluting steel factories in Da Nang on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Truong

People gather to protest against two polluting steel factories in Da Nang on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Truong

Ho Ky Minh, vice chairman of Da Nang, met with the protestors on Tuesday but could not offer a solution. “I’m not prepared,” he said, before asking for another day.

The residents put up a similar protest in December 2016, and that only ended when the city's government suspended manufacturing at the plants and put forward the relocation plan.

At a meeting with local officials two months ago, Da Nang’s Party chief Truong Quang Nghia said the steel factories “were destroying the area with their noise and dust.”

Nghia had asked officials to “solve the problem once and for all,” saying that steel development is not a priority for the city.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang pollution steel production factories protests environment Vietnam news
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top