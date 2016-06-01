The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam to export pork to China amid supply glut
Local farmers have seen prices fallen sharply as a surplus of 200,000 tons of pork is expected this year.
Holy hog: Vietnam's culinary love affair with pigs
Forbidden in some cultures, pork has always reigned supreme on top of the Vietnamese food pyramid.
Vietnam to chop pork imports in mission to save pig farmers' bacon
Soldiers and policemen are going to be finding a lot more pork on the menu.
May 03, 2017 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Food safety remains an issue in Vietnam, report says
A new report from the World Bank highlights the risk of consuming tainted meat products from wet markets in Vietnam.
March 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
HCMC to oversee high tech-guaranteed pork with CCTV
Cameras will join forces with smartphone apps in the war against unsafe food.
August 07, 2016 | 06:30 am GMT+7
As China pork prices sizzle, Vietnam warns over illegal pig exports
Pork prices in China are climbing at a blistering pace despite government moves to cool markets in the world's top consumer of the meat by selling chunks of its frozen reserves.
June 01, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
