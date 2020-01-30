VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

January inflation climbs to 7-year peak

By Hung Le   January 30, 2020 | 11:36 am GMT+7
January inflation climbs to 7-year peak
Two women picking out traditional "banh chung" at a Hanoi supermarket. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The consumer price index (CPI) in January jumped 6.43 percent year-on-year, the biggest increase seen in 7 years.

It also rose 1.23 percent over last December, with the high increase this year attributed to the surge in eating out, shopping and travel demands of people during Tet or the Lunar New Year, Vietnam’s biggest national holiday.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) said that in the CPI basket, 10 major groups of consumer goods and services saw their price indices rise in January, led by food and catering services with a 2.29 percent increase.

It was followed by housing and construction materials costs, up 1.47 percent; transportation, 0.69 percent; beverages and tobacco 0.65 percent; and garments and footwear, 0.33 percent. Meanwhile, post and telecommunications decreased slightly by 0.03 percent.

The government has targeted keeping CPI below 4 percent in 2020 this year, the same as the last three years, but GSO head Nguyen Bich Lam has warned that this may be difficult to achieve, given impacts of the African swine fever epidemic, which wiped out 6 million pigs last year, forecast to remain a major challenge.

Related News:
Tags: Lunar New Year Vietnam Tet shopping inflation CPI pork
 
Read more
Foreign investment rises nearly 180 pct

Foreign investment rises nearly 180 pct

Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could affect agricultural exports to China

Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could affect agricultural exports to China

Coronavirus fears spur sales of face masks

Coronavirus fears spur sales of face masks

Vietnam goes up on innovative economy index

Vietnam goes up on innovative economy index

VN-Index rises in last session before Tet break

VN-Index rises in last session before Tet break

Banking systems experience intense Tet surge

Banking systems experience intense Tet surge

Vietnam eyes 5G equipment sale to US

Vietnam eyes 5G equipment sale to US

EU lawmakers give initial backing to Vietnam trade deal

EU lawmakers give initial backing to Vietnam trade deal

 
go to top