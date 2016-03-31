The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Pham Binh Minh
Deputy PM cries 'Vietnam still wins' despite defeat to Uzbekistan
The Vietnamese government has also awarded the entire U23 football team the first class Labor Order.
Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy
Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.
Vietnam steps up preparations for APEC 2017
Vietnam is accelerating works to prepare for the year-long hosting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in the country next year, according to a statement from the ...
June 29, 2016 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam asks Japan for vessels to strengthen coastguard
Vietnam has asked Japan to provide vessels to strengthen its coastguard, a Japanese official said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growing ties among the states locked in ...
May 06, 2016 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Vietnam boosts nuclear weapon disarmament, non-proliferation
Vietnam has reaffirmed its pledge to join global efforts to disarm nuclear weapons, prevent proliferation of nuclear weapons, and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes at the ...
April 05, 2016 | 10:26 am GMT+7
Kerry: US to help Vietnam combat worst drought in 100 years
The U.S. will assist Vietnam as it struggles with its worst drought in living memory, State Secretary John Kerry said in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on ...
March 31, 2016 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
