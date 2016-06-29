Vietnam steps up preparations for APEC 2017

The National Committee for APEC 2017, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, convened its fifth plenary session in Hanoi to review preparations across sectors.

Peru, which is the host of APEC 2016, will hand over the mission to Vietnam in less than six months, the Vietnamese statement said.

Around 200 activities will take place in the country during the APEC year in 2017.

APEC is a forum for 21 Pacific Rim member economies that supports economic cooperation throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The forum was established in 1989 in response to the growing interdependence of Asia-Pacific economies and the advent of regional trade blocs in other parts of the world.

The location of the annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting rotates annually among the member economies, and a famous tradition, followed by most summits, involves the attending leaders dressing in the national costume of the host country.

Vietnam last host the APEC in 2006.

