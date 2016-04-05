Vietnam boosts nuclear weapon disarmament, non-proliferation

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the two-day meeting, which ended on April 1.

Vietnam had made active contribution to the international community’s efforts, especially in avoiding nuclear weapons and materials falling into terrorists’ hands during the three previous meetings in Washington in 2010, Seoul in 2012 and Prague in 2014, according to Ngoc.

The country has participated in most international treaties related to nuclear security and safety.

It also completed the return of highly-enriched uranium to Russia and fulfilled its role as the chair of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the deputy minister said.



Ngoc suggested the country continue enforcing its political commitments, while strictly implementing international treaties on nuclear security and safety. Vietnam will sign agreements with numerous nations in the near future to step up the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, he added.



The summit was a success as world leaders have made political commitments to prevent proliferation of nuclear weapons and boost the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, according to Ngoc.