VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam prepared for different trade war scenarios: deputy PM

By Dat Nguyen   June 6, 2019 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam prepared for different trade war scenarios: deputy PM
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam has envisaged different scenarios for the ongoing U.S-China trade war and prepared methodic responses, the government says.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told the National Assembly Thursday that the trade war will increase exports of some items in the short term but lower it in the long term.

Vietnam’s exports to the U.S. rose 28 percent year-on-year in the first five months, according to the General Statistics Office.

But Vietnam will also face negative trade war impacts. Deputy PM Minh said the trade tension could bring the country’s GDP down by VND6 trillion ($255.54 million) over the next five years.

Vietnam has prepared responses, which include maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, monetary stability, improving local businesses’ competitiveness and improving the investment environment, Minh said.

In terms of currency management, the central bank has depreciated the dong by one percent since the beginning of the year, a move that experts say matches the fall of the Chinese yuan against the dollar, to avoid a rush of cheap Chinese goods into Vietnam.

The country also needs to be selective with the increasing number of foreign companies shifting production to Vietnam. It should only permit those with advanced technology that is environmentally friendly, he added.

Vietnam also needs to be aware of foreign products being labeled 'made in Vietnam' to avoid trade tariffs, Minh said, adding that authorities have confiscated many such items recently.

The U.S. has so far slapped a 25 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, and President Donald Trump has threatened to apply the same elevated levy on remaining imports from China worth around $300 billion.

In retaliation, Beijing also raised tariffs on $60 billion worth of American products.

Related News:

Trade war

China cancels US pork import order as US-China trade war drags on

China cancels US pork import order as US-China trade war drags on

Latest escalation of US-China trade war threatens Vietnam

Latest escalation of US-China trade war threatens Vietnam

India fears US-China trade war will lead to dumping of Chinese steel

India fears US-China trade war will lead to dumping of Chinese steel

See more
Tags: Vietnam trade war impacts Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh scenario GDP export import
 
Read more
Fruit, veggie imports see 46 pct Jan-May spike

Fruit, veggie imports see 46 pct Jan-May spike

HCMC's five-month foreign investment surges 49 pct

HCMC's five-month foreign investment surges 49 pct

Vietnam metro projects costs overrun by $3.5 billion

Vietnam metro projects costs overrun by $3.5 billion

Inexperienced Chinese contractor responsible for Hanoi metro delays

Inexperienced Chinese contractor responsible for Hanoi metro delays

Foreign investors net buyers for ninth consecutive month

Foreign investors net buyers for ninth consecutive month

Finance firms dominate Forbes' Vietnam top 50 list

Finance firms dominate Forbes' Vietnam top 50 list

Lawmakers urge greater investment in Mekong Delta transport

Lawmakers urge greater investment in Mekong Delta transport

 
go to top