VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Peace Corps
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Obama has left Vietnam and heads to Japan

After three busy days of visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, U.S. President Barack Obama has departed for the G7 Summit in Japan today at 12:50 p.m. ...

U.S. Peace Corps to set up English teaching programs in Vietnam

The United States and Vietnam have reached an agreement to allow the Peace Corps volunteer organization to set up ...

U.S. Peace Corps volunteer to teach in Vietnam for the first time

The Vietnamese government has given its approval for the U.S. Peace Corps to start operating in the country, said U.S. President Barack Obama at a press conference in Hanoi.
May 23, 2016 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
 
go to top