U.S. Peace Corps volunteer to teach in Vietnam for the first time

May 23, 2016 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) attends a luncheon with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang (L) at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The Vietnamese government has given its approval for the U.S. Peace Corps to start operating in the country, said U.S. President Barack Obama at a press conference in Hanoi.

The volunteer organization’s main focus is to teach English to Vietnamese students.

“I’m very pleased that for the first time the Peace Corps will come to Vietnam,” the president said at the press conference alongside Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

"Our Peace Corps volunteers will focus on teaching English, and the friendship that our people forged will bring us closer together for decades to come,” Obama continued.

This is good news for young Vietnamese who are choosing to embrace English to secure a better job and a brighter future.

The Vietnamese government has ambitious plans to ensure all young people graduating from high school by 2020 will have a good command of the English language.

The Peace Corps was established by President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy urged college students to dedicate two years of their lives to helping people in developing countries.

More than 220,000 Americans have served in the volunteer program in 140 host countries.

National Assembly election concludes without incident

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake

U.S. President Obama meets with Vietnam Prime Minister and Party Chief

Denmark helps Vietnam fight climate change with water plants

Obama plans to enjoy Vietnamese iced coffee, be back with family for Vietnamese feast

Vietnam bans two soft drinks over excess lead content

China plans base station for rescue operations in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)

Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

