U.S. Peace Corps to set up English teaching programs in Vietnam

U.S. Peace Corps Director Carolyn Hessler Radelet (L, front) and Vietnamese ambassador to the U.S. Pham Quang Vinh (R) exchange document after signing a document on Peace Corps Operation in Vietnam as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C), US ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius (L, standing) and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R, standing) witness at the Government Guesthouse as part of the visit by U.S. President Barack Obama in Hanoi, Vietnam May 24, 2016. Photo by REUTERS/Kham

After a decade of discussions, Vietnam and the United States have finally signed an agreement that will bring the Peace Corps to Vietnam and allow the volunteer organization to set up English programs in the country's two biggest cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

U.S. Peace Corps Director Carolyn Hessler Radelet and Vietnamese Ambassador to the U.S. Pham Quang Vinh signed the Peace Corps Operation agreement in Vietnam on Tuesday witnessed by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

According to the agreement, the first group of about 20 Peace Corps volunteers will come to Vietnam next year.

The program is expected to expand to more cities in the following years.

The Peace Corps was established by President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy urged college students to dedicate two years of their lives to helping people in developing countries.

More than 220,000 Americans have served in the volunteer program in 140 host countries.

As President Barack Obama continues on his historic three-day visit to Vietnam, he will meet young Vietnamese people today.

