VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Obama has left Vietnam and heads to Japan

By VnExpress   May 25, 2016 | 12:48 pm GMT+7
Obama has left Vietnam and heads to Japan
President Obama waves goodbye to Vietnam at Tan Son Nhat International Airport before departing for the G7 Summit in Japan. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Phuc

After three busy days of visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, U.S. President Barack Obama has departed for the G7 Summit in Japan today at 12:50 p.m. from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Obama ends his historic visit to Vietnam with the participation in the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) town hall at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City. Earlier in the morning, he has conducted a closed meeting with U.S. consulate staff and family members.

During his three-day trip to the Southeast Asian country, from May 23 to May 26, several significant milestones in the Vietnam - U.S. relations have been marked, including the U.S. officially lifting the decades-long arms embargo against Vietnam and establishing the Peace Corps’ operation in the country.

Obama has also impressed Vietnamese people with his friendly manner, selecting some of the capital's signature dishes that are hard to find anywhere else and referencing historic Vietnamese figures, music and literature in his speeches.

The U.S. president will spend three days in Japan before finishing his late-May Asia swing on the 28th.

obama-has-left-vietnam-and-heads-to-japan

Saigoneers bid farewell to President Obama Photo by VnExpress/Hai Hieu
obama-has-left-vietnam-and-heads-to-japan-1

Air Force One at Tan Son Nhat International Airport ready to take Obama to Japan for the G7 Summit. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong
obama-has-left-vietnam-and-heads-to-japan-2

Air Force One carrying Obama departs from Tan Son Nhat Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

obama-has-left-vietnam-and-heads-to-japan-3

One of Obama's most shared moments in Vietnam: having a $6 dinner with US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in Hanoi, which drew more than 120,000 likes and thousands of comments on social media. Photo by Anthony Bourdain
Tags: Obama in Vietnam G7 Summit Peace Corps lifting lethal arms embargo
 
Read more
Vietnamese community raided in Ukraine on suspicion of criminal gang ties

Vietnamese community raided in Ukraine on suspicion of criminal gang ties

Vietnamese have also presented a gift to the U.S. First Lady...

Vietnamese have also presented a gift to the U.S. First Lady...

Obama fever: Hanoi & Saigon styles

Obama fever: Hanoi & Saigon styles

Obama visit shows Vietnam is now a country, not a war

Obama visit shows Vietnam is now a country, not a war

President Obama talks to 1,000 young people in Ho Chi Minh City

President Obama talks to 1,000 young people in Ho Chi Minh City

Deluge transforms Hanoi into city of canals

Deluge transforms Hanoi into city of canals

Obama's schedule for the last day in Vietnam

Obama's schedule for the last day in Vietnam

Vietnam arms ban lifting is not about China: John Kerry

Vietnam arms ban lifting is not about China: John Kerry

 
go to top