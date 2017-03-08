VnExpress International
Northern province investigates bureaucrat's meteoric promotion amid media frenzy

High-level Party officials have denied the rising bureaucrat held outsized personal assets or improper relations with her superiors.

Vietnam aroused by Party leader's probe into official's luxury car

Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong's decision to order an investigation into a provincial leader's alleged abuse of an ...
 
