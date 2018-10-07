Nation bids farewell to former Party Chief Do Muoi

Vietnam's then Communist Party General Secretary Do Muoi gestures during an interview with Reuters in Hanoi, October 6, 1995

Do Muoi passed away on Monday, aged 101.

The memorial service was held at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street in the capital city.

Another memorial service was held at the same time at the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hosts the memorial service. He said that from Saturday, over 60,000 people had come to pay their respects, including representatives of other countries and organizations. Over 100 diplomatic delegations sent condolences.

Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong delivers an eulogy for former Party Chief Do Muoi.

Top Vietnamese leaders at the funeral.

Soldiers salute Do Muoi’s coffin outside the National Funeral Home.

A picture of Do Muoi on the hearse carrying his coffin.

People outside the National Funeral Home watch the final journey of the departed leader.

The hearse carrying Do Muoi’s coffin stops at his house for traditional rituals.

The hearse goes past Trang Tien Street near Hoan Kiem Lake in central Hanoi.

The hearse passes by the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

Local residents hold pictures of Do Muoi at the cemetary. His coffin arrived in Hanoi's Thanh Tri District at nearly 1 p.m. Sunday for a burial ceremony.

Former Party Chief Do Muoi was buried in his hometown in Thanh Tri District.

Vietnam has declared two days of official mourning for Do Muoi’s death - Saturday and Sunday.

During the period, government offices and other public places have flown the national flag at half-mast, and no public entertainment events have been held.

Many countries have sent condolences.

The former Party General Secretary passed away at 11:12 p.m. Monday at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi after battling ill health for a long time.

Born Nguyen Duy Cong in Hanoi, Do Muoi was a member of Vietnam's Communist Party for 78 years.

He became the Party General Secretary of Vietnam in 1991 and held his position until 1997.

He was at the helm in the most decisive phase of Doi moi, the economic reform process that was launched in 1986 and gathered steam under his stewardship in the early 90s.

In December 1997, he became an advisor for the Party's Central Committee, and continued in this role until 2001.