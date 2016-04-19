The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Police under investigation after suspect dies in custody in central Vietnam
Five officers have been suspended after the drug trafficking suspect died from multiple injuries.
Nearly 200 guests taken sick with food poisoning at wedding in central Vietnam
Food poisoning killed at least 16 people across the country during the first half of 2017.
It’s all blue and green along Vietnam's most beautiful seaside road
Get ready to be wowed by mountains on one side and the sea on the other.
June 12, 2017 | 05:20 pm GMT+7
Work spins into action at $80 mln wind power project in south-central Vietnam
The plant will be using the largest turbines ever to be installed in the country.
April 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Sen ready to plunge $700mln into deep-water port
The deep-water port is a part of a $15-billion steel complex planned for the central province of Ninh Thuan.
December 14, 2016 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam scraps nuclear power project as costs spiral
Business insiders say investing in coal or oil power plants will be cheaper.
November 22, 2016 | 08:50 pm GMT+7
Breathtaking bird's-eye view of Vietnam as you’ve never seen it before
If you needed an excuse to visit Vietnam, now you have one.
July 30, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam approves $60 mln wind power project
A Singaporean company plans to tap the potential for wind power in southern Vietnam.
July 28, 2016 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
2 dead after floating restaurant collapse in southern Vietnam
Hundreds of tourists, including many children, fell to the 2.5 meter deep sea.
July 23, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Devastating El Nino to die down by end of June
The El Nino phenomenon is forecast to lose the deadly ferocity it has displayed this year by the end of June, and Vietnam is expecting normal weather patterns to return, said the ...
May 10, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7
Kingdom of coral lies beneath Vinh Hy Bay
A whole world of coral lies in wait to impress through glass-bottomed boats or diving goggles in Vinh Hy Bay.
April 22, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
No sour grapes for visitors to Ninh Thuan
Ninh Thuan's year-round hot climate makes it the ideal place for cultivating grapes. Now with ecotourism fixed firmly on the radar, the lush green orchards are a must for any tour ...
April 20, 2016 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Drought pushes village to the edge
Water shortages have forced hundreds of people to abandon their homes and move to a nearby dried up river bed where they are trying to eke out a living.
March 31, 2016 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
