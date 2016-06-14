The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Nguyen Duc Chung
Hanoi offers free cancer screening for residents with health insurance
It is estimated that about a fifth of the city’s population will benefit from the program.
Hanoi to deodorize toilet stink at public schools
Most bathrooms in city public schools are poorly equipped, and filthy toilets have become an entrenched fear.
Get the party started: Hanoi scraps midnight curfew
It will soon be legal to party after midnight in the capital.
August 10, 2016 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
Hanoi launches criminal probe into deadly house collapse
The neighbors face up to 20 years in jail if faulty construction work was the cause.
August 08, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to become the city of a million trees by 2020
Hanoi’s top leader is determined to turn the city into a green living space.
July 19, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Mercury rises to 40C as Hanoi scorched by heat wave
The current heat wave that's got Vietnam sweating is likely to continue heating up the northern region and central coast provinces over the next two to three days.
June 14, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
