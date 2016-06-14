VnExpress International
Hanoi offers free cancer screening for residents with health insurance

It is estimated that about a fifth of the city’s population will benefit from the program.

Hanoi to deodorize toilet stink at public schools

Most bathrooms in city public schools are poorly equipped, and filthy toilets have become an entrenched fear.

Get the party started: Hanoi scraps midnight curfew

It will soon be legal to party after midnight in the capital.
August 10, 2016 | 05:39 pm GMT+7

Hanoi launches criminal probe into deadly house collapse

The neighbors face up to 20 years in jail if faulty construction work was the cause.
August 08, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7

Hanoi to become the city of a million trees by 2020

Hanoi’s top leader is determined to turn the city into a green living space.
July 19, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7

Mercury rises to 40C as Hanoi scorched by heat wave

The current heat wave that's got Vietnam sweating is likely to continue heating up the northern region and central coast provinces over the next two to three days.
June 14, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
 
