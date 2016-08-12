VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi to deodorize toilet stink at public schools

By Phuong Hoa   August 12, 2016 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Hanoi to deodorize toilet stink at public schools
Students at a primary school in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tuan

Most bathrooms in city public schools are poorly equipped, and filthy toilets have become an entrenched fear.

Hanoi's municipal government will provide funding for 2,600 schools to renovate their lavatories, the city's mayor has said.

Hanoi has pledged more funding streams for public schools and will allocate 19 percent of its budget instead of the current 12 percent to do so, Nguyen Duc Chung, the chairman of Hanoi's People's Committee, said at a meeting on Thursday to review the performance of city schools.

One real problem is the unhygienic conditions of school toilets, said the mayor. But he failed to spell out the specific amount of money the city administration would earmark in this regard.

At many schools, especially on the outskirts of Hanoi, students still have to squat over traditional Vietnamese-style toilets with no cleansing jets of water. Most bathrooms in city public schools are poorly equipped without hand basins, and stinking toilets have become a long-standing problem.

Hygiene conditions in school toilets actually affect children’s health, and some students have to put off their visits to the bathroom.

“I have heard many parents complain that school toilets are so filthy that their children have to hold off going until noon,” said the city’s mayor.

Hanoi is going to replace dilapidated toilets at about 2,600 public schools with stainless steel toilets with warm seats and a proper flushing system over the next month.

The city has set a target that by 2018 unhygienic toilets will be completely wiped off the list of problems that has plagued the city's school system for a long time.

According to Chung, with rapidly growing student numbers, Hanoi will build at least 40 more schools by late 2017, including a public elementary school on a site covering 3,000 square meters in Hoan Kiem District, one of the most densely-populated residential areas in Hanoi.

Tags: school toilet bathroom lavatory public school Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung
 
Read more
Scientists to unveil new Earth-like planet

Scientists to unveil new Earth-like planet

Vietnam to upgrade overstretched airport in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam to upgrade overstretched airport in Ho Chi Minh City

Publisher recalls history book containing doctored Vietnam War photo

Publisher recalls history book containing doctored Vietnam War photo

Vietnam police crack down on drunk drivers ahead of national holiday

Vietnam police crack down on drunk drivers ahead of national holiday

Indonesia releases 49 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

Indonesia releases 49 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

Chinese murdering Vietnamese for organs not true: Vietnam police

Chinese murdering Vietnamese for organs not true: Vietnam police

Map maker community cries for Pokemon Go players to stop meddling with Google Maps

Map maker community cries for Pokemon Go players to stop meddling with Google Maps

Vietnamese foster parents turn their backs on disabled children

Vietnamese foster parents turn their backs on disabled children

 
go to top