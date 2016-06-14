Mercury rises to 40C as Hanoi scorched by heat wave

Temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in the center of Hanoi at noon today, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

“The temperature has hit the hottest point so far this year,” said meteorologists, adding that average daytime temperatures are rising steadily and remaining above 30 degrees Celsius at night.



Weather forecasters said that the heat wave will continue until Wednesday, but will start to cool down from Thursday.

The northern and central coast regions have been baking in the hot weather for the past several days.

The highest average temperature during the daytime is hovering around 36-38 degrees Celsius, and has even reached 40 degrees Celsius in the centre of Hanoi. Photo by Ngoc Thanh

At around 1 p.m. today, the temperature was measured at an average of 38 degrees in Tinh Gia District in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa and 38.5 degrees in Hanoi.

Government authorities have decided to delay power cuts amid the prolonged heat wave.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has asked the city’s sole electricity supplier not to cut power during the ongoing hot weather.

The hot weather has driven up power consumption dramatically, said the city’s power corporation, urging local people to use power economically, especially during peak hours.

The corporation has also set up a hotline for people to report power cuts.

Earlier this month, state-run Electricity of Vietnam in Hanoi announced planned power cuts in many inner-city areas. However, due to the current heat wave, the corporation will postpone maintenance work.

Power shortages are common during the summer in Vietnam.

The city has also asked municipal health authorities to take measures to prevent outbreaks of summer diseases and step up food safety and hygiene inspections.

