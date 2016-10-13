VnExpress International
Thai King Bhumibol, world's longest-reigning monarch, dies: palace

By Reuters   October 13, 2016 | 07:07 pm GMT+7

He passed away at age 88.

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was the world's longest-reigning monarch, died in hospital on Thursday, the palace said in an announcement.

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej reads a statement convening Parliament in front of 391 newly elected members of parliament at Ananta Samakhom throne in Bangkok in this July 10, 1995 file photo. Photo by Reuters/Apichart Weerawong/File Photo

The palace did not give a reason for his death. He was 88 years old.

"His Majesty has passed away at Siriraj Hospital peacefully," the palace said, adding he died at 15:52 (08:52 GMT).

His son and heir apparent, the 63-year old Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, is expected to become Thailand's new king.

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit hold hands during a pre-funeral ceremony for his late sister Princess Galyani Vadhana in Bangkok October 20, 2008. Photo by Reuters/Adrees Latif/File Photo

