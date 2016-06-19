VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Southeast Asia

Thailand's king continues treatment for "water on the brain"

By Reuters/Panarat Thepgumpanat   June 19, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7

Thailand's 88-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, has shown signs of improvement following treatment for "water on the brain", the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement on Sunday.

The king has been treated for various ailments during a year-long hospitalisation in the Thai capital. He was last seen in public in January, when he spent several hours visiting his Bangkok palace.

The king, who celebrated 70 years of his reign on June 9, is seen as a unifying figure in a country that has faced decades of often deadly political upheaval. On a few occasions he has stepped in when events threatened to plunge the country into crisis.

Nervousness over his health and the succession has formed the backdrop to more than a decade of political crisis in Thailand, where the military took power in a coup more than two years ago.

The royal palace said the medical examination of the king showed he had more "water on the brain", or hydrocephalus, a build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain.

Fluid was drained from the king on Saturday with "satisfactory results", the palace said in a statement.

In a June 12 statement, the palace said the king had shown signs of improvement following surgery for narrowing of the arteries.

News about the royal family is tightly controlled in Thailand. Laws protecting the royals from insult make it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the king, queen, heir to the throne or regent. 

Related news:

Thailand jails country singer for seven years in royal insult case

Tags: Thailand king health
 
Read more
Seven Indonesian sailors kidnapped in Philippines

Seven Indonesian sailors kidnapped in Philippines

Cambodia to deport 13 Taiwanese fraud suspects to China

Cambodia to deport 13 Taiwanese fraud suspects to China

Indonesia defends opening fire on Chinese boat

Indonesia defends opening fire on Chinese boat

Flash floods kill 24 in Indonesia, thousands of homes damaged

Flash floods kill 24 in Indonesia, thousands of homes damaged

Malaysia PM Najib defeats former mentor Mahathir's challenge in twin by-elections

Malaysia PM Najib defeats former mentor Mahathir's challenge in twin by-elections

Central Philippines volcano spouts massive ash column

Central Philippines volcano spouts massive ash column

Malaysia's 1MDB plans ''robust response'' in debt row

Malaysia's 1MDB plans ''robust response'' in debt row

Singapore exports surge in May on strong gold trade

Singapore exports surge in May on strong gold trade

 
go to top