Staff at Baidu cancer death scandal hospital in China disciplined - China Daily

People sit in front of the company logo of Baidu at its headquarters in Beijing, December 17, 2014. : REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Before his death, student Wei Zexi, 21, criticised the military-run hospital for misleading claims about the effectiveness of the treatment he received and accused China's biggest search engine Baidu Inc of promoting false medical information.

Two leaders from the Second Hospital of the Beijing Armed Police Corps were dismissed, six received demerits, while two officials from authorities which oversaw the hospital were given warnings for poor supervision, China Daily reported, citing a statement from the Beijing Armed Police Corps.

Two individuals who worked with the hospital were transferred to authorities on suspicion of having committed crimes, the statement said, without disclosing their identity or providing any further details.

The Second Hospital of the Beijing Armed Police Corps and the Beijing Armed Police Corps were not immediately available for comment.

Chinese regulators have imposed limits on the number of lucrative healthcare adverts carried by Baidu and the company's CEO has called on employees to put values before profit in the wake of the scandal.