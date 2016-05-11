VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Staff at Baidu cancer death scandal hospital in China disciplined - China Daily

By Reuters/Engen Tham and Wang Jing   May 11, 2016 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Staff at Baidu cancer death scandal hospital in China disciplined - China Daily
People sit in front of the company logo of Baidu at its headquarters in Beijing, December 17, 2014. : REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Chinese military authorities have disciplined a dozen people associated with a hospital linked to the death of a student who underwent an experimental cancer treatment, the official China Daily reported on Wednesday.

Before his death, student Wei Zexi, 21, criticised the military-run hospital for misleading claims about the effectiveness of the treatment he received and accused China's biggest search engine Baidu Inc of promoting false medical information.

Two leaders from the Second Hospital of the Beijing Armed Police Corps were dismissed, six received demerits, while two officials from authorities which oversaw the hospital were given warnings for poor supervision, China Daily reported, citing a statement from the Beijing Armed Police Corps.

Two individuals who worked with the hospital were transferred to authorities on suspicion of having committed crimes, the statement said, without disclosing their identity or providing any further details.

The Second Hospital of the Beijing Armed Police Corps and the Beijing Armed Police Corps were not immediately available for comment.

Chinese regulators have imposed limits on the number of lucrative healthcare adverts carried by Baidu and the company's CEO has called on employees to put values before profit in the wake of the scandal.

Tags: Baidu China
Read more
Rising seas swallow up five Pacific islands

Rising seas swallow up five Pacific islands

Ahead of inauguration, China says Taiwan to blame for any crisis

Ahead of inauguration, China says Taiwan to blame for any crisis

Japan to announce action plan to curb tax evasion at G7

Japan to announce action plan to curb tax evasion at G7

Asian stocks turn lower on wary outlook; bonds firm

Asian stocks turn lower on wary outlook; bonds firm

Australia holds five suspected of plotting sailing trip to join Islamic State

Australia holds five suspected of plotting sailing trip to join Islamic State

Clinton loses to Sanders in coal state of West Virginia

Clinton loses to Sanders in coal state of West Virginia

France sex scandal spurs call for end to

France sex scandal spurs call for end to "code of silence"

Man held after Germany knife attacks

Man held after Germany knife attacks

 
go to top