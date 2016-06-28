VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Judge rules Mississippi clerks cannot claim religious exception to gay marriage

By Reuters/Dan Whitcomb   June 28, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
Judge rules Mississippi clerks cannot claim religious exception to gay marriage
A member of the FDNY holds a banner during a ceremony officially designating The Stonewall Inn and Christopher Park as a national monument in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., June 27, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Andrew Kelly

A federal judge on Monday ruled that clerks in Mississippi may not recuse themselves from issuing marriage licenses to gay couples based on religious beliefs, despite a bill passed by the state legislature intended to carve out that exception for them.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves said that the recusals on religious grounds granted by the state's so-called "Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act", or House Bill 1523, violated the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage.

The Supreme Court's decision is commonly referred to as the "Obergefell" case after lead plaintiff James Obergefell.

"Mississippi's elected officials may disagree with Obergefell, of course, and may express that disagreement as they see fit - by advocating for a constitutional amendment to overturn the decision, for example," Reeves wrote in his 16-page ruling, which came in response to a lawsuit filed by the Campaign for Southern Equality.

"But the marriage license issue will not be adjudicated anew after each legislative session," Reeves wrote. Mississippi is among a handful of Southern U.S. states on the front lines of legal battles over equality, privacy and religious freedom.

Reeves has not yet ruled on other provisions of the state legislation, which is expected to become law on Friday and also contains a set of religious objections provisions that have been challenged in four separate lawsuits.

But Mississippi's lieutenant governor, Tate Reeves, quickly slammed the ruling in a written statement.

"If this opinion by the federal court denies even one Mississippian of their fundamental right to practice their religion, then all Mississippians are denied their 1st Amendment rights," Reeves said. "I hope the state's attorneys will quickly appeal this decision to the 5th Circuit to protect the deeply held religious beliefs of all Mississippians."

A spokesman for the Campaign for Southern Equality, meanwhile, said the group was "delighted" with the decision and expected the judge to rule in their favor on its challenges to the entirety of the HB 1523.

Related news:

> U.S. states sue White House over transgender bathroom use

> LA high school gets gender neutral bathroom

> U.S. court denies motion to reconsider transgender bathroom ruling

> Obama to LGBT community: Change is possible but not inevitable

Tags: LGBT mississippi
Read more
Grenade attack on Malaysian pub wounds 8, police rule out terrorism

Grenade attack on Malaysian pub wounds 8, police rule out terrorism

"South China Sea" reefs "decimated" as giant clams harvested in bulk

Eight suicide bombers target Lebanese Christian village

Eight suicide bombers target Lebanese Christian village

Sterling still hostage to Brexit fallout, EU summit in focus

Sterling still hostage to Brexit fallout, EU summit in focus

Sterling, stocks take another Brexit hit; oil, yen rise

Sterling, stocks take another Brexit hit; oil, yen rise

Thai PM says won't resign whatever August referendum outcome

Thai PM says won't resign whatever August referendum outcome

White supremacist group clashed with counter-protesters at California capitol, at least 7 injured

White supremacist group clashed with counter-protesters at California capitol, at least 7 injured

Pound remains under siege, jittery start to week after Brexit

Pound remains under siege, jittery start to week after Brexit

 
go to top