VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

U.S. court denies motion to reconsider transgender bathroom ruling

June 1, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
U.S. court denies motion to reconsider transgender bathroom ruling
Student Gavin Grimm, who was barred from using the boys' bathroom at his local high school in Gloucester County, Virginia, U.S. is seen in an undated photo. Grimm was born a female but identifies as a male. Crystal Cooper/ACLU of Virgina/Handout via REUTERS

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday denied a motion to reconsider its ruling that gave a Virginia transgender high school student access to the bathroom of his gender identity.

The Gloucester County School Board had asked the full U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to review the decision by a three-judge panel last month in favor of Gavin Grimm, a student at the local high school.

The request was denied since none of court's 15 judges asked for a vote on the rehearing, the court said. The case has been seen as impacting the national bathroom wars between gay rights activists and social conservatives.

Grimm had filed suit after being barred from using the boys' bathroom at his school. Grimm was born a female but identifies as a male.

"Now that the Fourth Circuit's decision is final, I hope my school board will finally do the right thing and let me go back to using the boys'restroom again," Grimm said in a statement.

The April ruling sent the widely watched case back to a lower court to re-evaluate Grimm's request for a court order. The ruling was the first by an appeals court finding protections for transgender students under the 1972 Title IX Act, which bars sex-based discrimination by schools receiving federal funding.

President Barack Obama's administration filed a brief in support of Grimm.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Tags: LGBT bathroom ruling
 
Read more
U.S.-backed fighters, mostly Kurds, advance against IS in north Syria

U.S.-backed fighters, mostly Kurds, advance against IS in north Syria

As China pork prices sizzle, Vietnam warns over illegal pig exports

As China pork prices sizzle, Vietnam warns over illegal pig exports

North Korea says Trump isn't 'screwy' at all

North Korea says Trump isn't 'screwy' at all

Malaysia uncovers immigration racket raising trafficking, security fears

Malaysia uncovers immigration racket raising trafficking, security fears

Japan PM to postpone sales tax rise, snap election off table for now

Japan PM to postpone sales tax rise, snap election off table for now

Top Alibaba shareholder Softbank plans to sell $7.9 bln in stock

Top Alibaba shareholder Softbank plans to sell $7.9 bln in stock

Canadian fisheries minister resigns to deal with addiction

Canadian fisheries minister resigns to deal with addiction

Ecstasy use jumps in Europe, no longer just a dance drug

Ecstasy use jumps in Europe, no longer just a dance drug

 
go to top