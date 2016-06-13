VnExpress International
Islamic State claims responsibility for Orlando nightclub shooting: Albayan radio

By Reuters/Omar Fahmy   June 13, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for the shooting that killed at least 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando Florida, in an official broadcast on the group's Albayan Radio.

"One of the Caliphate's soldiers in America carried out a security invasion where he was able to enter a crusader gathering at a nightclub for homosexuals in Orlando, Florida ... where he killed and injured more than a hundred of them before he was killed," the group said in its broadcast.

