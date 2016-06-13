Islamic State claims responsibility for Orlando nightclub shooting: Albayan radio

"One of the Caliphate's soldiers in America carried out a security invasion where he was able to enter a crusader gathering at a nightclub for homosexuals in Orlando, Florida ... where he killed and injured more than a hundred of them before he was killed," the group said in its broadcast.

