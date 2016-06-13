Suspected Orlando shooter called 911, swore allegiance to Islamic State -NBC
June 13, 2016 | 12:34 am GMT+7
Orlando Police Chief John Mina talks about an officer's injury at a news conference after a shooting attack at a Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
Omar S. Mateen, the Florida resident suspected of killing 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, called 911 before the shooting and swore allegiance to Islamic State, NBC News said on Twitter.
In a posting on its web site, MSNBC said Mateen swore allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.