Happy New Year: fireworks and pictures from around the world

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile. Photo by Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido
Fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Reuters/Marcelo Regua
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Yearcelebrations in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch.
Fireworks light the sky over the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral during the New Year's Day celebrations in central Moscow, Russia. Photo by Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva
In New York, Revelers celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square. Photo by Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich
Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square. Photo by Reuters/Stephen Yang
In Iceland, refugees were invited to attend a New Year's Eve party at Reykjavik city hall. Photo by Reuters/Geirix
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
People set off fireworks as they attend a ceremony to celebrate the new year after a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Reuters/Issei Kato
A man and a boy offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. Photo by Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Buddhist devotees carry a huge Buddhist flag cloth during a New Year religious ceremony in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
