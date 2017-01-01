VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Happy New Year: fireworks and pictures from around the world

By Reuters   January 1, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7

Stunning fireworks displays and fantastic celebrations have been held in many cities to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome 2017.

happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile. Photo by Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-1

Fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Reuters/Marcelo Regua
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-2

Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Yearcelebrations in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch.
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-3

Fireworks light the sky over the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral during the New Year's Day celebrations in central Moscow, Russia. Photo by Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-4

In New York, Revelers celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square. Photo by Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-5

Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square. Photo by Reuters/Stephen Yang
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-6

In Iceland, refugees were invited to attend a New Year's Eve party at Reykjavik city hall. Photo by Reuters/Geirix
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-7

People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-8

People set off fireworks as they attend a ceremony to celebrate the new year after a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-9

Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Reuters/Issei Kato
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-10

A man and a boy offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. Photo by Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
happy-new-year-fireworks-and-pictures-from-around-the-world-11

Buddhist devotees carry a huge Buddhist flag cloth during a New Year religious ceremony in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Related news:

No fireworks? The New Year party in Vietnam goes on

Downtown Hanoi trashed on New Year's Eve

Tags: fireworks new year revelers
 
Read more
Shooter kills 11, himself in Brazil New Year's party rampage

Shooter kills 11, himself in Brazil New Year's party rampage

More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat

More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat

S.Korea's Park rejects wrongdoing in scandal, says she was 'set up'

S.Korea's Park rejects wrongdoing in scandal, says she was 'set up'

China's Xi says won't let anyone make 'fuss' about its territory

China's Xi says won't let anyone make 'fuss' about its territory

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub 'terror attack'

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub 'terror attack'

Key events in 2016

Key events in 2016

China to ban domestic ivory trade by end of 2017

China to ban domestic ivory trade by end of 2017

Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop lover: police

Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop lover: police

 
go to top